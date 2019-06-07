Missing woman Laura Renee Hilton found in Henderson Co.

UPDATE: Henderson Co. deputies say Laura Hilton has been found.

—



HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies need help finding a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Laura Renee Hilton, 31, was last seen at about 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Arden, according to deputies.

Hilton is about 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She has a flower tattoo on her neck and a fishhook tattoo on her left foot, deputies said.

Hilton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and flip-flops.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4911.