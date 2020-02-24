More than a year later: Oconee Co. family pleading for help in finding loved one

OCONEE COUNTY, SC– An Oconee County family is pleading for your help in finding their loved one, who is still missing a year later.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release asking for more help in finding Laura Anders. Her family just celebrated her birthday on Sunday. They said now more than ever, they’re fighting to bring her back home.

“It’s been hard not knowing where she’s at, wondering if she’s ever going to come home,” said Heather Davenport, Laura Anders’ niece.

From extensive searches in Oconee County woods, to looking in area ponds – Anders’ family said more than a year later – there’s still no sight of her.

“It’s the second birthday that she missed, which was yesterday, and we’re definitely concerned,” Davenport said.

Davenport said the last time the family saw her was last January. She said she saw her aunt at her job, and others last saw her in the Bauknight and Verner Mill Road area.

Deputies said since last February, they’ve been looking everywhere to find the 46-year-old woman.

“We’ve checked the surrounding woods. There’s also a creek area in that location as well. But Laura has not been located,” Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said.

Davenport lost her mother last April, and she said when her mother passed, she hoped that her aunt would appear again.

“If she were still alive, she would’ve been there with the passing of my mother to help console her son,” said Davenport.

As deputies continue to investigate her disappearance, Davenport said she’s remaining hopeful that more people will help bring her aunt home.

“Step up and be brave enough to tell us where she’s at, what they’ve heard, what they know. Because we just want closure for her,” said Davenport. “She deserves justice with whatever happened to her.”

Davenport said she has even called places in Georgia to see if there’s any luck there, and nothing has surfaced.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they’re following all leads in this case. Deputies said if you have information and come forward, it could lead up to the possibility of a maximum of $2,000 in rewards.

If you have a tip about this investigation, you can remain anonymous by reporting those to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111 or contact the Oconee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.