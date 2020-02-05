Oconee Co. woman Pamela Roach reported missing 1-year-ago, deputies continue seeking info.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help gathering information about a missing woman.

Pamela Faith Roach, 27, of Oconee County, was reported missing on February 12, 2019, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen in the area of Coffee Road and Corey Road. She has not been heard from since.

Deputies said Roach is about 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

According to the release, investigators have followed up on multiple tips and now, based on evidence and information, believe flow play may have been a factor in her disappearance.

Roach does have a young son and family members continue to be concerned about her safety, according to the release.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC or submitted through their website. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if their information leads investigators to Roach.