GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a man that was reported missing in January.

47-year-old Toriana Daryl Barton was last seen on January 18th at his residence on South Calhoun Street.

Police said he is known to frequent the areas of Poe Mill, Poinsett Highway and Shaw Street.

Officers described Barton as 5’06” weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Barton should contact the police at (864) 467-5022.