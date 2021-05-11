Savannah Police searching for 2 infants taken during shooting

Photos provided by Savannah Police Department.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a woman and two infants taken during a shooting on East 36th Street Tuesday morning.

SPD said the woman, possibly named Kathleen, has the two 6-week-old boys, Matto and Lorenzo, with her. She’s traveling in a white car, possibly a Kia Optima.

Officials say they’re working on issuing an Amber Alert for the missing infants.

According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street. One woman was injured.

Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

