Savannah Police searching for 2 infants taken during shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a woman and two infants taken during a shooting on East 36th Street Tuesday morning.

SPD said the woman, possibly named Kathleen, has the two 6-week-old boys, Matto and Lorenzo, with her. She’s traveling in a white car, possibly a Kia Optima.

Officials say they’re working on issuing an Amber Alert for the missing infants.

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street. One woman was injured.

Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.