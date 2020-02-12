VIDEO: School bus footage of missing Cayce, SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik released

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – The search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Cayce, S.C. continues, as officials are asking anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to come forward.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers are searching for Faye Marie Swetlik, who went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

On Wednesday night, officers released new video footage showing two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen. They said tips helped investigators to identify the Chevrolet Trailblazer, but they are still seeking information about the silver vehicle that was seen in the Churchill Heights at the time.

During a news conference Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway, officials stressed the need for people with surveillance video or anyone with any tips about the case to submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the news conference, City of Cayce officials released video of the 6-year-old getting off of her school bus on Monday.

Police said Swetlik is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a hair and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

The FBI also released the following missing person poster in the search for Swetlik:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

Additionally, anyone nearby with a home surveillance — such as a Ring or a Wyze device — is asked to call 803-205-4444 and to let investigators know if you have footage from Monday between 2 and 5 p.m.