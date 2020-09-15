Missing man’s body found in Midnight Hole in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mtns National Park

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a 25-year-old man’s body was pulled from 18-feet of water in Midnight Hole by rescue divers Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Yogesh Patel, 25, of Oak Forest, Illinois, was reported as missing at about 7:35 p.m. on Monday after he reportedly fell into the water at Midnight Hole in the Big Creek area.

Patel was reportedly seen struggling in the water and bystanders tried to pull him out of the water, but were unsuccessful, officials said.

According to the release, rangers and rescue personnel were called to the scene and arrived at about 8 p.m. to begin search operations.

(Source: Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

(Source: Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

(Source: Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Emergency crews located Patel Tuesday at about 12:09 p.m. Rescue divers removed his body from the water shortly after 1 p.m.

Haywood Country Emergency Management Agency, Haywood County Rescue Squad, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Haywood County Emergency Medical Services, Fines Creek Fire Department, Jonathan Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Clyde Fire Department, Newport Rescue Squad, Center Pigeon Fire and Rescue, Henderson County Rescue Squad and Dive Team, Asheville Rescue Squad and Dive Team and Cherokee Tribal Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the search.