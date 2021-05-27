6 missing person cases highlighted on billboards in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers of Oconee County, Inc. are teaming up to locate six missing people across the county.

“We’ve got to find them,” said Oconee Co. Crimestoppers Community Outreach Director Helen Westmoreland.

One person has been missing since as recent as February 2021 and another has been missing since as far back as 1987.

No matter how long ago they been missing, law enforcement, Crimestoppers and family are still on the hunt.

These six people will now be featured on a rotating billboards:

Jimmy Whitfield was reported missing on March 7, 1987.

Sheila Ann Carver was reported missing on June 16, 1998.

Laura Anne Anders was reported missing on January 2, 2019.

Pamela Faith Roach was reported missing on February 4, 2019.

Tammy Stubblefield was reported missing on December 6, 2019.

Joshua Scott Ivester was reported missing on February 18, 2021.

“When we put these billboards up, they were for recent victims,” Westmoreland said. “It was very important to put the prior ones up there as well because we have not forgotten them and we will continue to search for them as well.”

Hoping that making their faces visible will help shed light on what happened.

Crimestoppers said no matter what the tip is, to please come forward.

“It may be small. It’s something that you think this doesn’t matter, but it may matter to law enforcement. It might be that one missing piece they need to put this to rest,” Westmoreland said.

Crimestoppers said they are offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to a recovery, with more money available if that tip leads to an arrest.

If you have any tips, you’re asked to contact the Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.