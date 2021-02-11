Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office, SLED investigate missing persons cases

Missing Persons

by: , WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for four missing women. After one woman’s body was found earlier this month, the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating to determine if their disappearances may be connected.

The missing women:

7 News previously reported Renee Rowland King, 42, was last seen on Nov. 28, 2020 on Rufus Land Road near Westminster. King’s body was found by hunters on Feb. 6, 2021. Her body was in the woods at the end of Rufus Land Road near Jenkins Bridge Road. The coroner estimated that she died on the day she was last seen.

“Never in a million years would I have thought one of my loved ones would go missing,” Anders’ niece Heather Davenport said.

Davenport said it has been two years and they still do not know where her aunt could be.

“We’ve just been wanting answers, and it’s just been very hard because we haven’t had any leads or anything, and we just want some closure,” Davenport said.

The sheriff’s office requested SLED’s help as they continue to work to find answers for the families.

“To assist our investigators who are already investigating the missing persons cases. To be able to kind of put a second set of eyes on the evidence and information we have obtained,” OCSO Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said.

As of this story, the sheriff’s office said they do not have any evidence that would suggest that the cases are connected.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is asked to call the Oconee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories