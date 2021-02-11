Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office, SLED investigate missing persons cases

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for four missing women. After one woman’s body was found earlier this month, the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating to determine if their disappearances may be connected.

The missing women:

Laura Ann Anders, 45, was last seen by her husband on Jan. 2, 2019 on Bauknight Road in Mountain Rest.

Pamala Faith Roach, 27, was last seen on Feb. 4, 2019 in the area of Coffee Road and Corey Road in Walhalla.

Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield, 52, was last seen on Dec. 6, 2019 on Moore Avenue in Walhalla.

7 News previously reported Renee Rowland King, 42, was last seen on Nov. 28, 2020 on Rufus Land Road near Westminster. King’s body was found by hunters on Feb. 6, 2021. Her body was in the woods at the end of Rufus Land Road near Jenkins Bridge Road. The coroner estimated that she died on the day she was last seen.

“Never in a million years would I have thought one of my loved ones would go missing,” Anders’ niece Heather Davenport said.

Davenport said it has been two years and they still do not know where her aunt could be.

“We’ve just been wanting answers, and it’s just been very hard because we haven’t had any leads or anything, and we just want some closure,” Davenport said.

The sheriff’s office requested SLED’s help as they continue to work to find answers for the families.

“To assist our investigators who are already investigating the missing persons cases. To be able to kind of put a second set of eyes on the evidence and information we have obtained,” OCSO Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said.

As of this story, the sheriff’s office said they do not have any evidence that would suggest that the cases are connected.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is asked to call the Oconee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.