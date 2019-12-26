SLED searching for endangered, missing man from Lowcountry

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Leonard John Sparks (SLED)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered person notification Wednesday.

According to the notification, Leonard John Sparks, 79, was last seen Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. at a Food Lion, located on St. James Ave. in Goose Creek.

He was wearing a green jacket, dark colored pants and glasses, according to SLED. Sparks has white hair and blues eyes. He is about 5’7″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Sparks may be driving a white 2013 GMC Terrain with South Carolina license plate QVS884.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Goose Creek PD at (843) 572-4300.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store