SLED searching for endangered, missing man from Lowcountry

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered person notification Wednesday.

According to the notification, Leonard John Sparks, 79, was last seen Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. at a Food Lion, located on St. James Ave. in Goose Creek.

He was wearing a green jacket, dark colored pants and glasses, according to SLED. Sparks has white hair and blues eyes. He is about 5’7″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Sparks may be driving a white 2013 GMC Terrain with South Carolina license plate QVS884.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Goose Creek PD at (843) 572-4300.