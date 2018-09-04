Missing Raleigh man's remains discovered in SC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the York County Sheriff's Office

CATAWBA, S.C. (WNCN) - The remains of a Raleigh man missing since June have been discovered in South Carolina, according to authorities.

The York County Sheriff's Office told CBS 17 that surveyors in a rural area of the county discovered human remains in a creek and wooded area on Wednesday of last week.

After further investigation by the York County Coroner's Office, it is believed the remains are of 61-year-old Martin Elbert Bankhead.

Bankhead was reported missing from his home in Raleigh on June 10. Deputies discovered his vehicle the next day, stuck on railroad tracks near Cureton Ferry Road in Catawba, South Carolina.

Several agencies searched the area for Bankhead, but he was not located.

In June, investigators searched an area about a mile-and-a-half in each direction from where Bankhead’s car was found. The surveyors discovered the remains just outside that area last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Neighbors in Raleigh have wondered for months what happened to Bankhead

“It’s sad about the family. That’s the most important part. It’s a secure neighborhood. We’ve had very, very little problems,” said Carlos Siercke.

His family started a GoFundMe account after his disappearance to hire a private investigator and offer a reward for information.

No cause of death has been released, and the sheriff's office told CBS 17 the investigation is ongoing.