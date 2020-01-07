Missing man with special need rescued from storm drain

SAVANNAH, GA (WSPA) – A missing 23-year-old with special needs was rescued from a storm drain Tuesday morning in Savannah.

Savannah Fire responded to Abercorn St. around 10:30 a.m. after a man reported hearing a voice come from a storm drain. The man looked down through the storm drain and spotted the missing man inside.

The victim was unable to tell authorities how he entered the storm drain system. According to Savannah Fire, the only know entry point was over 600 yards away from the scene.

The missing man, Philip Carter, was recused from the storm drain without injury or incident.