Missing teen Cassidy Burrell found safe, 17-year-old charged in Henderson Co.

by: WSPA Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a missing teen girl has been found safe and a 17-year-old has been arrested.

We reported last week that deputies were searching for Cassidy Burrell, 15, who was reported missing from North Henderson High School on Monday.

Burrell was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. Monday, and detectives believed she was with 17-year-old Hunter Quick.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s office officials said Burrell had been found safe and was reunited with her guardian. 

Quick was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and has since been released from custody.

