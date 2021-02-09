Missing vaccine doses lead to lines for hours at Prisma Health Greenville vaccination site

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Hundreds were left waiting outside Prisma Health’s mass vaccination site in Greenville Tuesday after an expected shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses didn’t arrive that morning, according to Prisma Health.

The site was appointment only Tuesday, and most people waiting who spoke with 7News were over 70 and there to get their second shot.

“I’m very upset, but I don’t want to leave because this is my seond shot,” said Madeleine Sample, who waited in line. “And if I leave, then I don’t know when I’m going to get another appointment.”

Many waiting were in the 70 and older category.

“They had to bring chairs out for people…I mean to make old people have to stand in line all this time, I think it’s crazy,” Sample said.

The co-chair of Prisma Health’s vaccine task force, Dr. Saria Saccocio, said they were able to transfer doses from their Midlands location to the Upstate Tuesday. She said people should continue to show up for their vaccine appointment this week.

“We ask and encourage you to do is keep the appointment that you have,” she said. “We are doing our best, and in fact, today trying to honor those scheduled appointments even if they were delayed.”

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the line started moving, and finally, people began to get their shots.

“The vaccine got here at one, and as soon as the vaccine got here they mixed it, and it was just boom, boom, boom,” said Ellen Martell, who received a shot.

Dr. Saccocio said they are hoping more doses will arrive Wednesday and Thursday.