Missing woman found safe in Spartanburg after suspected kidnapping, investigation ongoing

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
Missing person found generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who was reported missing out of Greenville County after a suspected kidnapping has been found safe in Spartanburg.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported Sunday morning that they were investigating a possible kidnapping that occurred in the parking lot of Pelham Village Apartments on Toscano Court.

Deputies received the call at about 4:30 a.m., and the caller said he gave a ride to a white female and a white male in his 40’s. When he dropped them off at the apartments, deputies say he was physically shoved away and his gold, 2004 Honda Civic was taken.

The caller said that when he initially picked the pair up to give them a ride, he was accompanied by a friend, identified as 21 year-old Carson Miranda Bass, who might have possibly still been in the vehicle that was taken by the suspects.

Carson Miranda Bass (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Carson was found safe in Spartanburg later Sunday morning. Investigators have determined the kidnapping report to be unfounded. Deputies now say nobody was kidnapped.

The investigation is ongoing concerning the carjacking, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

