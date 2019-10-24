Missing WWII vet identified through brother’s DNA

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A family is finally getting closure 75 years after their loved one was killed in World War II.

Pfc. Joseph Boschetti’s body was recently identified and he is coming home to be laid to rest.

Kimberly Davis sat down with Boschetti’s sister who has waited a lifetime to find him.

“He was just the best brother there ever was,” Mary Stranieri, Boschett’s sister, said. “One of my best brothers.”

97-year-old Mary Stranieri tells us her brother was one of the few and the proud.

He was a Marine.

Joseph Boschetti made the decision to protect his country back in April of 1942.

A decision that broke his family’s heart.

“My father was very disappointed,” Stranieri said. “He said you’re too young, wait a while yet. He said, ‘No, dad, I want to go now.'”

And that’s just what Pfc. Boschetti did.

But his parents received a knock at the door a year and a half later, a moment Stranieri tells us she’ll never forget.

“They presented my mother and dad with the telegram telling them that he was killed in action,” she said.

Boschetti was one of 1,020 who died on Nov. 20, 1943 in the Battle of Tarawa.

But his body was never identified.

That is up until this year, after his younger brother sent his DNA linking him to his brother’s remains in Hawaii.

“I always thought, and my family always thought, that we would never see anything or hear anything, ya know?” Stranieri said. “But something, I can’t explain it. I just can’t explain it.”

Boschetti would have been 99 years old today if he was still alive.

But 75 years later, this creed hold true: “Leave No Man Behind.”

“I feel it’s a closure now after he’s buried and everything,” Stranieri said. “I feel it’s all completed.”

The funeral for Boschetti will be open to the public.

It’s set to be held in Manayunk on Nov. 30.