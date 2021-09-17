Mission Health, HCA Healthcare Foundation announce $30K contribution to NC flood recovery

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SN.C. (WSPA) – Mission Health and the HCA Healthcare Foundation announced $30,000 in contributions to support flood recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.

The contributions will support charitable organizations, including the Community Foundation of WNC and the United Way of Haywood County, according to Mission Health officials.

On August 17, remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in Western North Carolina, killing 6 people in Haywood County and destroying many homes that left people without shelter while rebuilding.

“We are grateful for the support of HCA Healthcare and all those who have donated to help the Haywood County community, “ said Celesa Willett, Executive Director of United Way of Haywood County. “The United Way of Haywood County is working to restore housing for displaced households affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Through a partnership with Mountain Projects and Baptist on Mission we are bringing existing homes to a basic level of safety, security and sanitation as quickly as possible, providing homeowners a safe space to rebuild their lives. Every dollar given to United Way of Haywood County Flood Recovery is going directly to help those affected by flooding.”

With support from the HCA Healthcare Foundation, Mission Health will contribute to the following organizations: