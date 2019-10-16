Mission Health: No patient records affected by breach

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A major North Carolina hospital system recently had a data breach.

Mission Health said no patient records were affected by the breach, but anyone who used their old online store could be affected.

It’s not clear how many people were affected by the breach.

The hospital sent letters to those who have been impacted.

Mission Health released the following statement:

Mission Health takes the privacy and security of information very seriously. Regrettably, we recently identified and addressed a security incident that may have involved some of the information consumers provided when making purchases on the Mission Health eCommerce website, either at store.mission-health.org or shopmissionhealth.org. We conducted a comprehensive review of all transactions made on the site during the timeframe of the incident, and have sent letters to consumers whose data may have been impacted. These letters include information about additional steps they can take to protect their information. The impacted website was not part of our primary missionhealth.org site, and has been taken offline and is being completely rebuilt.

Mission Health is based out of Asheville.