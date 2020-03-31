Mission Health sets up triage tents as precaution

FILE – In this Friday, May 6, 2016 file photo, a medical student examines a patient as fellow students and medical residents observe during daily rounds at a hospital in Baton Rouge, La. A study released on Thursday, July 11, 2019 finds no difference in hospital deaths, readmissions or costs when comparing results from doctors trained before and after the caps of 80 hours of duties per week took effect. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Mission Health announced Tuesday it will start setting up triage tents at its hospitals as a precaution.

The tents will create additional room for triaging patients outside of emergency department. The tents may becomes necessary as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, according to the release from HCA Healthcare.

“While Mission Health has the bed capacity, staffing, supplies and equipment we need at this time, we continue to plan by accessing the resources, support and best practices across HCA Healthcare to help ensure we remain able to meet the needs of the communities we serve as this situation continues to evolve,” HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division President Greg Lowe said.

The tents are part of Mission’s standard emergency planning protocols, according to the news release.

Mission employees will be conducting training exercises and drills in the tents to ensure everyone is comfortable and prepared should they need to use the tents.

“While it is impossible to know for certain how this unprecedented outbreak will affect our communities in the coming weeks, we are learning effective strategies from other HCA Healthcare divisions across the country already seeing escalated outbreaks and implementing those for our community. Mission Health and our team of exceptional doctors, nurses – our entire team of caregivers – are here for you,” Lowe said. “Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our patients and colleagues, and we are working every day to provide the resources we need to provide high-quality care for you and your family during this challenging time.