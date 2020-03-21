Mission Health suspending visitation to all facilities

1  of  76
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brevard First United Methodist Church Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Crossroads Baptist Church of Spartanburg Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Dependent Baptist Church Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Fairforest Church of God Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Green Creek First Baptist Church Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church King David Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Majority Baptist Church Mills Chapel Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg New Faith Baptist Church - Lyman,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pickens Presbyterian Church Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Salem Missionary Baptist Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Southside Baptist Church of Gaffney Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Trinity Lutheran Church - Greenville Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church-Buffalo,SC Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Mission Health suspending visitation to all facilities

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Mission Health announced Saturday it will be suspending visitation, with one exception, until further notice.

The Level 3 visitation restriction is effective immediately.

According to a news release from Mission Health, they will, however, be allowing visitation for pediatric patients, but it will be limited to one adult at a time.

They will also be limiting their number of entrances to two:

  • Entrance 1: (only public entrance) open 24/7
  • Entrance 9: Open 24/7 to expecting mothers only

Mission Health said in a statement,

“The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and we are taking this very seriously. We know this may be difficult and wish the situation were different, but we are taking every precaution to protect those in our care.

We have well established protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we are following CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.”

Mission Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store