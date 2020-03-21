Mission Health suspending visitation to all facilities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Mission Health announced Saturday it will be suspending visitation, with one exception, until further notice.

The Level 3 visitation restriction is effective immediately.

According to a news release from Mission Health, they will, however, be allowing visitation for pediatric patients, but it will be limited to one adult at a time.

They will also be limiting their number of entrances to two:

Entrance 1: (only public entrance) open 24/7

Entrance 9: Open 24/7 to expecting mothers only

Mission Health said in a statement,