Mississippi beaches closed due to toxic bacteria

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (WATN) – A toxic bacteria problem along the Mississippi gulf coast is getting worse and is ruining vacation plans for tens of thousands.

All 21 of the state’s gulf coast beaches now are closed, and there are fears Alabama may be next.

The CDC blames polluted floodwater from the Midwest flowing out of the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico. That polluted water has fed an outbreak of blue-green algae which can cause rashes, diarrhea, and vomiting in people and pets.

Biologists say there’s no real way to stop a bloom once it happens in a large body of water. Beach goers will have to wait for the tides to flush it away.