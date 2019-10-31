Mistakenly released Georgia inmate captured in Kentucky

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez (Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections)

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Georgia officials say they have captured an inmate who was mistakenly released from a state prison while serving a life sentence following a rape conviction.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a Tweet that authorities took Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez into custody Wednesday night in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

The department of corrections fugitive unit, the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were involved in his capture.

Corrections officials did not say how they tracked the 31-year-old Munoz-Mendez to Kentucky, but promised more details as soon as they became available.

Munoz-Mendez was let out of Rogers State Prison in Reidsville on Friday.

According to prison records, he was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar