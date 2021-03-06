Mixed used development with apartments, playground, and dog park planned in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Forbes has named the Village of West Greenville as a neighborhood to watch, and a local couple is looking to develop a piece of land they see as a gateway to the arts district with a dog park, playground, and restaurant.

The land is a little less than an acre tucked off Pendleton Street. Local architects Tom and Amanda Felton have cleared it and are planning to make it a mixed use development and their home. The plan includes a building with commercial space and a restaurant on the ground floor and six apartments on top.

“Our goal is to have a dog park at the entry to the site and then a playground here around the giant oak tree,” Amanda Felton said.

“We really hope to do more of a destination type playground where it’s not just your typical play equipment that you see, but something that’s really sculptural and interesting and creative that ties into the arts district,” she said.

The site is a few blocks from the heart of West Greenville, and the Feltons want a mural facing Pendleton Street to welcome people as a sort of gateway.

“We think that it would be a great spot to welcome people into the arts district, and we’d like to have a mural on the building that says greenville arts district,” Felton said.

Neighbor Amy Warren says she welcomes the project.

“I love it because I think with the West Village…there’s a lot of potential, but there needs to be more development…I think to kind of push it to the next level,” she said.

The Feltons are also looking to put a dog park on Bryant Street.

The site is located in an old mill village. One neighbor told us most people who live on the adjacent street are older, and she worries about development bringing more noise.

Rezoning for the project was approved by Greenville County Council earlier this week.

“This project is a complicated project, and we’ve had to get a lot of help with it,” Felton said. “Some people that have been really instrumental to helping us make this a reality are number one, county council has been incredibly supportive of the project, as have all the people in county planning and zoning.”

The Feltons are hoping to break ground in July. They said construction should take ten months to a year.