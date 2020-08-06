Mixing it up: Coke with coffee to hit US stores in 2021

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee, and it comes in three flavors: Dark blend, Vanilla and Caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of a regular coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before 14 years ago.

“Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn’t right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.