MLB, USA Baseball start combine ahead of pushed-back draft

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Major League Baseball and the U.S. Baseball Federation will hold a showcase for prospects ahead of the amateur draft, which has been pushed back to July 11-13 and will hold its first night in Atlanta.

The first MLB draft combine will be held at the USA Baseball training complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 20-28.

The top 88 high school prospects will be invited to play eight games from June 20-26, ending in bronze and gold medal games.

The event will include medical and performance assessments for invited players.

Participants of the first MLB Draft League will be invited to attend assessments.