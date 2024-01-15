GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Monday, more than a hundred Bob Jones University students spread across Greenville, volunteering their time in an effort to give back to the community. It was all to honor the legacy of civil rights activist and icon, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is great because they’re exemplifying that leadership that we want to train by getting up, getting out and serving,” said Bob Jones University official C.J. Billiu.

The school’s student-run organization, Community Service Council, has been helping to plan MLK Day service events since 2017. This year, students worked on 10 projects ranging from trailer home renovations, bagging lunches and organizing soccer clinics for underserved youths, partnering with non-profits like Meals on Wheels America, Miracle Hill Ministries and Cultivate Sports.

“It’s always a good time to look at what Dr. King Jr. did and see that idea of finding [peace] for everybody,” said BJU senior and Community Service Council student-leader Daniel Bell. “[We want to] find the idea [that] everybody is equal, we love everybody, and we want to show that to people.”

Bell is an actuary science major so giving back in the form of measuring and cutting wooden planks to help renovate a trailer home is something that suits him. But according to him, being called to serve isn’t something that is uniquely American, nor is celebrating the values that Dr. King Jr. emanated.

“I came here for college, so straight from Spain to here at Bob Jones,” said Bell. “We have very few times where we can serve the community because we’re always hitting the books, so this just gives us a time to get out here and help out and enjoy this sunny day.”

For Florestine Douglass, 73, of Greenville, she appreciates not only the newly remodeled home she’s about to receive, but also the volunteers and organizations that have helped to make it possible.

“I think that this is fantastic,” said Douglass. “I appreciate that they’re taking time out of their life to make my life better. I’m just overwhelmed.”

Douglass, a native of West Palm Beach, said she moved to Greenville in 1991, since then has never once faced any of the racial discrimination that Dr. King Jr. experienced. She counts herself lucky for that.

“We’re all Americans and that was his message,” said Douglass. “People are good.”