CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Researchers at the Clemson Sullivan Center say more than a quarter of South Carolinians are at risk of dying a preventable death, simply because they live in a rural area.

“Anything that should be simple to take care of, whether that’s managing diabetes, managing high blood pressure, those simple things that you could go in and get care for that might not be accessible for someone in a rural area,” Health Extension Agent Logan McFall said.

He says most of the time, it’s a very slim chance rural communities have access to a brick-and-mortar health care building.

“Like most places a lot of those hospitals, a lot of those medical facilities are based out of big cities,” McFall said.

However, to meet that need, Clemson along with MUSC have come together to bring the health care to those communities, through mobile centers that travel across the state.

“We have 180 different organizations that we work with that kind of track the needs in South Carolina. We’re kind of seeing a lot bigger need everywhere, part of that is just people finding out what we’re able to do,” McFall said.

The mobile centers are able to check and treat patients just like they are at an actual doctor’s office. Clemson says since Covid, the need is even greater.

“We’re seeing higher blood pressures coming out of the pandemic, because people are a year and a half into not filling their meds regularly or missing diagnosis. Same kind of situation with diabetes,” McFall said.

If you think your community could use a visit from this mobile health clinic, you can visit their website or call the Sullivan Center, (864) 656-3076.