Mobile home destroyed in early- morning Easley fire

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mobile home was destroyed in an early- morning fire that happened on Friday.

According to the Easley Fire Department, crews responded to West Oakland Rd. and found a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire and smoke. The resident was found safe across the street.

The resident told fire officials she was awoken to thick black smoke in her bedroom and the only way to escape was through her bedroom window. There were no working smoke detectors in the residence and she was not injured, according to Easley Fire.

Crews said the home is a total loss and the resident is being assisted by The American Red Cross. The Easley Fire Department Cause and Origin Team is conducting an investigation into the potential cause of the fire.

The Easley Fire Department provides smoke detectors free of charge to residents in need. If you are a resident in the Easley Fire Department area, and are in need of a smoke detector, contact the Easley Fire Department at 864-859-8950 during normal business hours,