Mobile Meals Land Cruise hosts 15th annual fundraiser

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – For the 15th year, the Mobile Meals Land Cruise took people to sea in landlocked Spartanburg.

The annual fundraiser, held at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Friday, takes attendees on a virtual cruise ship.

This year it was destination: Barbados to raise money to feed the community.

“We serve a frail population so a lot of them are in the hospital,” said Mobile Meals Executive Director Jayne McQueen, who’s been with the organization all of its 41 years. “I personally do it for the Lord.”

She said the non profit serves 1,300 to 1,500 people every day.

“We have no government money and we have to raise nearly two million dollars right here in Spartanburg county,” McQueen said.

She says this fundraiser is a big part helping reach that goal.

“It’s very significant,” McQueen said, adding it raised about $180,000 last year. “We have corporate sponsors, personal sponsors.”

She says it’s a community-driven fundraiser.

“We do not pay anybody for an auction item. They’re all donated to us,” said McQueen.

She said volunteers are also important, and that they need 200 volunteers everyday.

“These are real people in our community that need a meal so it really does change lives and affects lives in a meaningful way,” said Luke Connell who was volunteering at the Land Cruise.

7News is a proud sponsor of the event, with Anchor Tom Crabtree steering the ship as emcee, and ‘Cruise Director’ for nine years.

Click here to learn more about Mobile Meals and how you can help.

