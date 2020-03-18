Mobile Meals of Spartanburg’s Land Cruise rescheduled for June 19; announce new delivery schedule

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Officials with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Inc. told us that their 16th annual Land Cruise event has been rescheduled for June.

According to officials, the Land Cruise will be held on June 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and said they are prepared to move the date again if the situation does not improve.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Mobile Meals officials said they would be starting a new delivery schedule effective immediately.

According to the release, March 16 through March 20, volunteers will be delivering meals on Monday, as well as giving out two meals on Tuesday and Thursday.

Officials said they will not be delivering on Wednesday or on Fridays.

Staff members and volunteers will be checking in on recipients by phone on the days where they aren’t delivering meals.

According to the release, volunteers are needed to deliver meals. Anyone who can help out is asked to call Vivian or Paula at 864-573-7684.