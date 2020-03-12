Mobile Meals postpones 16th annual Land Cruise at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Officials with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Inc. told us that their 16th annual Land Cruise event has been postponed.

The event was scheduled to take place tomorrow from 7 to 11 p.m. at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

“In the interest of safety for our guests and all involved, the Board of Directors of Mobile Meal Service of Spartanburg County have voted to postpone the Land Cruise to Scotland scheduled for Friday night, March 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium,” Jayne McQueen, president and CEO, said. “A future date will be announced soon.”

