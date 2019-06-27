Moe’s opening new restaurant in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg residents won’t have to drive to the city’s westside to hear “Welcome to Moe’s!”

Moe’s Southwest Grill is opening a new restaurant at 449 E. Main Street in Spartanburg.

The location opens Thursday, June 27 and to celebrate, Moe’s says the first 50 people in line will get free Moe’s for a year. The winners will receive one Moe’s entree per week for a year at the new location, according to a release from Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Opening day will also feature other prizes and giveaway, along with $5 burritos or bowls.

The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.


