Moe’s opening new restaurant in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg residents won’t have to drive to the city’s westside to hear “Welcome to Moe’s!”

Moe’s Southwest Grill is opening a new restaurant at 449 E. Main Street in Spartanburg.

The location opens Thursday, June 27 and to celebrate, Moe’s says the first 50 people in line will get free Moe’s for a year. The winners will receive one Moe’s entree per week for a year at the new location, according to a release from Moe’s Southwest Grill. 

Opening day will also feature other prizes and giveaway, along with $5 burritos or bowls.

The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here or call  864-754-4900 for more information. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store