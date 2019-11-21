Molina Healthcare, Food Lion & New Horizon give away 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thursday morning, more than 200 turkeys had already been given away by 10:20 a.m. outside of New Horizon Family Health Services building. This is all part of Molina Healthcare‘s annual turkey giveaway.

Together New Horizon, Molina Healthcare, and Food Lion gave away 300 turkeys and bags filled with sides to Medicade cardholders. The food was distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m.

Wanda Pennie said she tried earlier in the day to get a turkey from another give away but didn’t have any luck. But she appreciated the fact that other organizations were giving away meals.

“Everybody should give something back if you can. Most of the people are homeless people and they need a hot meal,” Pennie.

A man happy to go home with his holiday feast for his family

Also in line, Bobby Belsher agreed with Pennie’s sentiments, he’s grateful for the food.

“I’m gonna have a good thanksgiving dinner with that turkey,” Belsher said.”I know [other people in line] thankful too, to be down here along with me, and I know they just as happy.”

Juanita Martin said the turkey giveaway, is more than just getting food, it’s fellowship and a little bit of fun.

“It’s a blessing, and I’m blessed to be here, and I love meeting people, I’m talking to everybody on line,” Martin said.

New Horizon Family Health Services’s Public Affairs & Marketing Coordinator, Amy Connor, said hunger isn’t a visible problem in Greenville-but it is there.

Woman poses with Molina Healthcare Mascot Dr. Cleo

“While Greenville is thriving in many areas, there are also families that really struggle with things, basic needs, such as food security,” Conner said.

Feeding America data shows 1 in 7 South Carolina residents struggles with hunger.

Molina Healthcare’s Community Engagement Coordinator, Inese Alvarez, said that alarming statistic along with the fact that 1 in 5 children in South Carolina suffer from hunger are why they do things like this.

“We’re doing our part,” Alvarez said,” to help complete their thanksgiving dinners.”

This is the first time Molina Heathcare hosted a turkey giveway in Greenville. But the organization has been handing out turkeys across South Carolina for the past five years.

Alvarez said this year they’ve handed out 1,000 turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving.

Frozen turkeys and sides were handed out early Thursday morning

Connor said those looking for meal assistance or anything else are encouraged to contact New Horizon Family Health Services, Inc.

For more information on how to get help, click here.