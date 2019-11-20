Mom charged after child dies in fall from airport escalator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina have filed a misdemeanor child abuse charge against a woman whose 3-year-old son fell from an airport escalator.

News sources report Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued warrants charging Jiterria Lightner in the death of 3-year-old Jaiden Cowart on Sept. 25 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after the fall and died five days later.

WBTV reports Michael Greene, an attorney for Lightner, said his client and her three young children were waiting to be picked up at the airport when the accident occurred.

