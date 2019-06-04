Mom jailed in suspected DUI crash that killed twin boys denied bond

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The mother charged in a DUI crash that killed her twin boys has been released from the hospital and jailed at the Pickens County Detention Center.

Jennifer Lynn Knox, 38, is charged with two counts of felony DUI involving death, child endangerment, two counts of child restraint violation and seatbelt violation.

Troopers say the crash happened May 26 on Highway 183 when Knox tried to pass a vehicle towing a boat and crashed into a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

Knox’s vehicle overturned, slid down the highway, hit a culvert and overturned again, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Knox and her 6-year-old twin boys, Dylan and Camryn Clark, were thrown from the vehicle.

Dylan and Camryn later died from their injuries.

Knox was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Knox was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Monday, June 3.

7News is told Knox’s attorney waived a bond hearing.

Knox remains in jail after a magistrate denied her bond Tuesday morning. She’s expected to go before a circuit court judge sometime in September.