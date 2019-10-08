Mom of slain prisoner sues SC corrections agency

by: Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections is being sued by the mother of an inmate who authorities say was kicked in the head and strangled with a bed sheet by another prisoner.

The Greenville News reports the lawsuit by Carl Pollen Jr.’s mother accuses the department of gross negligence. The lawsuit says cells at the Perry Correctional Institute near Pelzer weren’t adequately supervised and a jail supervisor disregarded the 45-year-old convicted murderer’s concern about William Edward Tillman.

It says Pollen’s request for a room change was denied despite prison staff knowing Tillman had threatened Pollen. Both men were serving life for murder. Tillman is now charged with Pollen’s murder. Prosecutors say he has two prior convictions for killing men over alleged sexual advances.

The state department declined to comment.

