SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother from Spartanburg got an unbelievable surprise on her rare birthday.

28-year-old Cameron Solis gave birth to a baby boy named Maverick on Leap Day at the Spartanburg Medical Center.

The kicker is that her birthday is also on Leap Day!

Solis says Maverick was actually due on March 6, but her other two children were born on their exact due dates.

The odds of a mother and child sharing leap birthdays is one in two million.