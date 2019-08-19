Moms demand action calls for common sense gun laws

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Moms Demand Action is a group that would like legislators at the federal level and state level to enact common sense gun laws.

On Sunday, that group was in Greenville calling for change.

A crowd of people dressed in red stood in downtown Greenville with a message.

They say gun violence has impacted their lives and they want change.

“Our loved ones were taken from us in senseless gun violence and we want no more,” Melody Geddis McFadden said.

Melody Geddis McFadden was one of the speakers at Sunday’s rally.

She works with advocacy groups who want common sense gun regulations made into law.

They hope lawmakers enact background checks for people who want to buy guns and red flag laws that would prevent guns from getting into the hands of those who may want to do harm.

McFadden says her and her sisters lost their mother to gun violence.

“They saw our mother shot by her boyfriend they saw her die. She actually had planned to leave him, but there are ways to leave domestic violence situations safely and this time it wasn’t safe enough because we lost her that day,” McFadden said.

Some of the speakers and attendees say they are gun owners themselves and support the second amendment.

This group says they will take their message to the voting booth in hopes of keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

“We are calling our legislators now we are not gonna stop we are going to be going to their offices. We are going to Columbia and we’re gonna go to D.C. and we will do whatever it takes to keep our children and our grandchildren safe,” McFadden said.

Moms Demand Action will be having training that focuses on education and awareness about child gun deaths and responsible gun storage August 20th at Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville.

The training begins at seven in the evening.

