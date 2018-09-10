Monday is National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WSPA) - The Monday after Labor day is National Boss/Employee Exchange Day.

According to National Day Calendar, bosses and employees can take a day to see how the other half of the company works. This can include brainstorming sessions, or taking on each other's job roles. If you plan it right, the exchange can lead to business solutions. Employees can learn leadership skills, and bosses can gain perspective.

Use the #BossEmployeeExchangeDay on social media to observe this day.