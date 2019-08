SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Monday is spud-tacular! It’s National Potato Day.

About 44 billion pounds of potatoes are harvested in the U.S. each year. And they aren’t just tasty, they are loaded with vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C, Potassium, and Iron.

You can celebrate today by going to a restaurant or staying home and making your own favorite potato preparation.

Whether is be mashed, backed, hash browns, fries, tots, soup, or chips. The list goes on.