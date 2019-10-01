Money missing from Simpsonville neighborhoods, HOA president says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The president of a Simpsonville homeowners association told 7News three subdivisions are missing money after the property management company that previously managed them resigned last week.

The company in question, Commercial Management Company, or CMC, once managed Morning Mist, Dunwoody Oaks, and Stonehaven subdivisions in Simpsonville.

According to the president of the Morning Mist HOA, nearly all of the Morning Mist HOA’s money was embezzled.

“Extremely disappointed…why would someone do this?” said resident Jason Cornwell.

According to the Morning Mist website, residents owe $341 in HOA fees in 2019. With more than 450 homes, the HOA would be collecting more than $150,000 this year. That money would typically go to things such as landscaping, lighting, and the pool.

“We love this neighborhood,” Cornwell said. “We love all the amenities. That’s one of the reasons we moved in here.”

Last week, the HOA manager, Nick Galipeau of Commercial Poperty Company, abruptly resigned as the property manager of the Morning Mist subdivision. The president of the HOA told 7News he realized something was wrong after contacting their vendors and bank after Galipeau’s resignation.

According to Cornwell, the HOA has been transparent.

“The more they dug into things, the more they were finding different wrongdoings…forged checks, forged bank statements, that sort of thing,” Cornwell said.

The president of the Morning Mist HOA told 7News he’s been in touch with the HOAs at the Stonehaven and Dunwoody Oaks neighborhoods, as well, and they’re also missing money after Galipeau resigned from their neighborhoods last week. He said they reported money was missing to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as soon as they got access to their bank papers at the end of last week.

7News went by several addresses listed for CMC in Greenville Monday, but they appeared to have closed.

A member of the HOA board at Dunwoody Oaks said they could not comment Monday night.

7News was unable to get in touch with a member of the HOA board at Stonehaven, but the subdivision has hired a new company to manage the HOA.

Galipeau did not respond to an email seeking comment.