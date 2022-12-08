GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) At least 116 million adults suffer from high blood pressure in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Doctors said it’s a health factor that can be detrimental to your body if it goes untreated.

What you eat and how you take care of your body contributes to your health, doctors said.

“Lifestyle measures are really important,” said Dr. Andrew De Nazareth, Bon Secours St. Francis.

Your well-being is not always about what you see on the outside. There are factors that contribute deep inside our bodies.

Dr. De Nazareth is a cardiologist at Bon Secours and works with patients who have high blood pressure. He said it’s important to pay attention to your lifestyle.

“There are certain things in our diet that can raise our blood pressure,” said Dr. De Nazareth. “Watching what we eat, and exercising well can make a difference.”

According to the CDC, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

Research from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute said it develops when blood flows through your arteries at higher-than-normal pressures. It’s a strain that puts people at risk for heart disease and stroke– two of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the CDC.

Doctors said the baseline for blood pressure is 120 over 80. When the numbers rise, treatment is recommended.

“A lot depends on how high. If the top number is over 200, or the bottom numbers over 120, you know, those are numbers that we say is concerning,” said Dr. De Nazareth. “That’s stroke territory, and it’s a good reason to go in to get it evaluated.”

There are several ways to find out if you have high blood pressure. Doctors said first, get checked. They recommend seeking immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:

“If you start having headaches or blurry vision, or actual, what we call end organ symptoms from that or chest pain, you should go to the ER right away,” said Dr. De Nazareth.

Doctors also recommend preventative measures that focus on diet and exercise.

“Sodium intake is big and exercise is the other side. So regular cardiovascular exercise, if we’re looking at 30 minutes, five days a week of moderate-intensity exercise, would really make a difference to help manage your blood pressure,” said Dr. De Nazareth.

Doctors said in a number of cases, because of genetics, some people are more prone to high blood pressure.

According to medical professionals, the best way to stay on top of your blood pressure is to focus on your diet and exercise.

In extreme cases, there are several medications that can be prescribed to help.

If you think you are experiencing any symptoms of high blood pressure, consult with your doctor for the best treatment options.

To submit a health topic for our ‘Ask the Expert’ series, click here.