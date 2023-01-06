GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Monster Jam is back at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The show begins on January 7 and 8.

Attend a pit party where you can meet drivers and get an autograph from them at 10:30 a.m. before the show at noon.

The driver of grave digger Brandon Vinson said he enjoys it when people come out in large numbers to cheer him on.

He said the more excited the crowd gets makes him drive faster and better.

Driver Coty Saucier drives the dragon monster truck and is back in Greenville after a 2022 loss.

Saucier said he is ready for revenge and will throw flames if necessary from his truck, which he said is one of the oldest in the franchise.

