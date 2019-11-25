Moore man accused of giving SCDMV clerk money to aid in fraud

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Another man is accused of paying a state Department of Motor Vehicles employee to commit fraud.

Richard Keith Beach, 62, of Moore is charged with public official, bribes, influence action of public employee, member, official or witness.

According to an arrest warrant, Beach gave an SCDMV clerk $200 last month to transfer ownership of a mobile home from one woman’s name into a family member’s name.

The SCDMV clerk is named in the warrant as Anna Seay.

7News previously reported that Seay and another SCDMV clerk were accused of accepting bribes.

SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) arrested both clerks and a third suspect earlier this month.

Beach was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Thursday.

Jail records show he was released later that day.