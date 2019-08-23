Moped driver dies following crash, Boiling Springs man charged

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a crash early Friday morning on Asheville Highway.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a moped was traveling west on Asheville Highway at about 6:25 a.m. when they were rear-ended by the driver of a 2016 Ford pickup truck.

The moped driver was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where they later died. The coroner’s office has not yet released their identity.

The driver of the truck, Jason Leon Barker, of Boiling Springs, was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

