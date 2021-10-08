Moped driver dies in car accident

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A man was pronounced dead Friday morning after he was killed in a car accident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to 3950 Grandview Drive in Simpsonville for a motor vehicle vs. moped accident.

According to Parks Evans, Greenville County Coroner, 52 year-old Francis G Aliano was identified as the driver of the moped.

Aliano was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the report, he died as the result of multiple blunt force injuries from the accident.

This incident remains under investigation by Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Simpsonville City Police Department.

