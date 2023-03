SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver died in a crash Sunday night in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SC 80 near Lister Road around 9:09 p.m.

Troopers said a Mitsubishi and the moped were both traveling east when both vehicles collided.

The driver of the Mitsubishi did not sustain any injuries according to troopers.

The driver of the moped died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.