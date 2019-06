PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Pickens County Wednesday morning.

According to highway patrol, the crash happened on SC-135 and involved a moped being rear-ended by a 2006 Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the moped received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Easley for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was charged for driving too fast for conditions.