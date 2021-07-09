Moped driver killed in Anderson Co. crash on SC 187

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a moped has died after a crash in Anderson County Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 11:10 p.m. on SC 187 near Lafrance Rd., according to SCHP.

The driver of a moped was traveling north on SC 187 when the moped and driver spilled into the roadway. Both were hit by a 2010 GMC, troopers said.

The driver of the moped died at the scene, according to SCHP. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

There were no other injuries.

