Moped driver struck by shoplifting suspect in Anderson Co. chase

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver was struck early Sunday morning during a police chase in Anderson County.

Deputies initially responded to the QT in Powdersville for a shoplifting.

A deputy arrived on scene and the suspects fled in a Chrysler 300 that has reportedly been used in multiple shoplifting cases in the area, officials said.

The suspects then failed to stop for the deputy’s blue lights. While trying to escape, the suspect vehicle struck a moped on Hwy 81 near Myers Lane.

The operator of the moped was alert and conscience at the scene and was transported to a hospital, deputies said.

A moped driver was hit by a suspect vehicle in Anderson Co. early Sunday morning.

A moped driver was hit by a suspect vehicle in Anderson Co. early Sunday morning.

The suspects then fled from the crash on foot.

The driver was arrested and a k-9 was deployed to track the passenger suspect, but was not located.

One Anderson County deputy was injured while taking one of the suspects into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect driver is facing a multitude of charges. Troopers are investigating the suspect’s collision with the moped.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.